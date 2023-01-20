Anime Awards 2023: ¿quiénes son los nominados y cómo votar online por tu favorito?
La ceremonia organizada por Crunchyroll que premia a lo mejor del mundo del anime ya abrió sus votaciones. ¿Cómo apoyar a tu favorito?
¡Los Anime Awards 2023 ya están aquí! La ceremonia organizada por Crunchyroll, la famosa plataforma de streaming de anime, ha revelado la lista oficial con todos los nominados de este año. Asimismo, las votaciones ya se encuentran abiertas, y si quieres apoyar a tu animación japonesa favorita para que se lleve el galardón en su respectiva categoría, no te puedes perder esta guía completa. ¿Quiénes son los postulantes a conseguir el premio y cómo votar por ellos?
¿Cómo votar en los Anime Awards 2023?
Para votar por tus animes favoritos de los Anime Awards 2023, tendrás que acceder a la web de Crunchyroll en el siguiente enlace.
Recuerda que deberás suscribirte gratuitamente con un correo electrónico válido antes de votar. Una vez registrado, podrás emitir tu voto en todas las categorías correspondientes hasta el próximo 25 de enero a las 5:00 p. m. (hora del Pacífico).
Anime Awards 2023: nominados
Los animes que han recibido más nominaciones a los Anime Awards 2023 son “Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2″, “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” y “SPY x FAMILY”.
Ante la proximidad de la reñida competencia de esta edición, te dejamos la lista completa de todos los nominados al evento.
Anime del año
- “Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2″
- “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc”
- “Lycoris Recoil”
- “Ranking of Kings (parte 2)”
- “SPY x FAMILY”
Mejor anime original
- “BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-”
- “Healer Girl”
- “Lycoris Recoil”
- “The Orbital Children”
- “Vampire in the Garden”
- “YUREI DECO”
Mejor diseño de personajes
- “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc”
- “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean”
- “My Dress-Up Darling”
- “Ranking of Kings (parte 2)”
- “SPY x FAMILY”
Mejor animación
- “Akebi’s Sailor Uniform”
- “Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2″
- “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc”
- “Ranking of Kings (parte 2)”
- “SPY x FAMILY”
Mejor serie nueva
- “Call of the Night”
- “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”
- “Lycoris Recoil”
- “My Dress-Up Darling”
- “SPY x FAMILY”
- “Ya Boy Kongming!”
Mejor serie en curso
- “Attack on Titan” (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- K”aguya-sama: Love Is War” (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)
- “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)
- “Made in Abyss” (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)
- “One Piece”
Mejor opening
- “Chikichiki Banban” por QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Mixed Nuts” por Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- “Naked Hero” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- “The Rumbling” por SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “This Fffire” por Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- “Zankyousanka” por Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Mejor ending
- “Akuma no Ko” por Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “Comedy” por Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Heart Has Surrendered” por Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “Koi no yukue” por Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- “Koshaberibiyori” por FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
- “Yofukashino Uta” por Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Mejor banda sonora
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor película
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film Red
- The Deer King
Mejor canción de anime
- “Chikichiki Banban” por QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Comedy” por Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Nonfiction” por Miyuki Shirogane (seiyuu: Makoto Furukawa) y Chika Fujiwara (seiyuu Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “New Genesis” por Ado, One Piece Film Red
- “Shall We Dance?” por ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-
- “The Rumbling” por SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor personaje principal
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger,SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Mejor personaje secundario
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Personaje “que siempre debemos proteger”
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
- Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Mejor anime de acción
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor anime de comedia
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Uncle from Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor anime de drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX (parte 2)
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Mejor anime de fantasía
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (parte 2)
Mejor anime romántico
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Komi Can’t Communicate (parte 2)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Mejor interpretación de voz (Latinoamérica)
- Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Víctor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV
Mejor interpretación de voz (España)
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne,JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (parte 1)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (parte 1)
Mejor interpretación de voz (Japón)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa yIrumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor interpretación de voz (Estados Unidos)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (parte 2)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO