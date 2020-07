Batman de Ben Affleck se enfrenta a Deathstroke en sorprendente fanart [FOTO]

View this post on Instagram

THE BATMAN (2021). (Based off of a screenshot from Batman: Arkham Origins) Man if there was one movie that was never made that I wish was, it would be @benaffleck original Batman movie. I really want to see a capable Deathstroke fighting a skilled Batman, and I really doubt we’ll ever see something like that again. But it is rumoured that the Snyder Cut end credits have something between these two. Really wanted to see @joemanganiello as The Terminator. It’s also rumoured that they’ll be a new HBO Max series based off of Bens script, so who knows what the future of this movie is. - What do you think, how can I improve? - Please Credit if you want to repost - #batman #deathstroke #thebatman2021 #mattreeves #arkhamasylum #benaffleck #joemanganiello #joker #gotham #whatif #dc #dccomics #dceu #batmanvsdeathstroke #likeforlikes #like4likes #followforfollowback #followme #thebatman #digitalart #photoshop #batmanarkhamorigins #wbmontreal #snydercut #releasethesnydercut #hbomax #fanart #deathstroketheterminator