Dragon Ball: narrador de la serie, Brice Armstrong, fallece a los 84 años de edad

It's a sad day in the anime community we are in mourning following the death of beloved voice actor Brice Armstrong. Armstrong, 84, was best known for providing the narration for the English dub of Dragon Ball that's right the "Next Time on Dragonball Z" as well as several characters in the Dragon Ball Z series, including Captain Ginyu and Lord Slug. R.I.P to a true legend you were one of many voices from our childhood and we thank you for that. #rip #bricearmstrong #dragonballz #ginyu #lordslug #dbz #legend #anime #voiceactor