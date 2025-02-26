Resultados y clasificación de la 27ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Martes:
Wolverhampton 1 Gomes (18)
Fulham 2 Sessegnon (1), Muniz (47)
Brighton 2 Joao Pedro (12 de penal), Welbeck (75)
Bournemouth 1 Kluivert (61)
Crystal Palace 4 Sarr (29, 71), Mateta (59), Nketiah (90+1)
Aston Villa 1 Rogers (52)
Chelsea 4 Nkunku (23), Neto (36), Colwill (44), Cucurella (78)
Southampton 0
- Miércoles:
Tottenham 0
Manchester City 1 Haaland (12)
Brentford 1 Wissa (45+4)
Everton 1 O'Brien (77)
Nottingham 0
Arsenal 0
Manchester United 3 Morsy (22 en contra), De Ligt (26), Maguire (47)
Ipswich Town 2 Philogene-Bidace (4, 45+2)
Liverpool 2 Szoboszlai (11), Mac Allister (63)
Newcastle 0
- Jueves:
(20h00 GMT) West Ham
Leicester
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 67 28 20 7 1 66 26 40
2. Arsenal 54 27 15 9 3 51 23 28
3. Nottingham 48 27 14 6 7 44 33 11
4. Manchester City 47 27 14 5 8 53 37 16
5. Chelsea 46 27 13 7 7 52 36 16
6. Newcastle 44 27 13 5 9 46 38 8
7. Bournemouth 43 27 12 7 8 45 32 13
8. Brighton 43 27 11 10 6 44 39 5
9. Fulham 42 27 11 9 7 40 36 4
10. Aston Villa 42 28 11 9 8 40 45 -5
11. Brentford 38 27 11 5 11 48 43 5
12. Crystal Palace 36 27 9 9 9 35 33 2
13. Tottenham 33 27 10 3 14 53 39 14
14. Manchester United 33 27 9 6 12 33 39 -6
15. Everton 32 27 7 11 9 30 34 -4
16. West Ham 30 26 8 6 12 30 47 -17
17. Wolverhampton 22 27 6 4 17 37 56 -19
18. Ipswich Town 17 27 3 8 16 26 57 -31
19. Leicester 17 26 4 5 17 25 59 -34
20. Southampton 9 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46
