Resultados y clasificación de la 27ª fecha de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Martes:

Wolverhampton 1 Gomes (18)

Fulham 2 Sessegnon (1), Muniz (47)

Brighton 2 Pedro (12 de penal), Welbeck (75)

AFC Bournemouth 1 Kluivert (61)

Crystal Palace 4 Sarr (29, 71), Mateta (59), Nketiah (90+1)

Aston Villa 1 Rogers (52)

Chelsea 4 Nkunku (23), Neto (36), Colwill (44), Cucurella (78)

Southampton 0

- Miércoles:

(19h30 GMT) Tottenham

Manchester City

Brentford

Everton

Nottingham

Arsenal

Manchester United

Ipswich Town

(20h15 GMT) Liverpool

Newcastle

- Jueves:

(20h00 GMT) West Ham

Leicester

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 64 27 19 7 1 64 26 38

2. Arsenal 53 26 15 8 3 51 23 28

3. Nottingham 47 26 14 5 7 44 33 11

4. Chelsea 46 27 13 7 7 52 36 16

5. Manchester City 44 26 13 5 8 52 37 15

6. Newcastle 44 26 13 5 8 46 36 10

7. AFC Bournemouth 43 27 12 7 8 45 32 13

8. Brighton 43 27 11 10 6 44 39 5

9. Fulham 42 27 11 9 7 40 36 4

10. Aston Villa 42 28 11 9 8 40 45 -5

11. Brentford 37 26 11 4 11 47 42 5

12. Crystal Palace 36 27 9 9 9 35 33 2

13. Tottenham 33 26 10 3 13 53 38 15

14. Everton 31 26 7 10 9 29 33 -4

15. Manchester United 30 26 8 6 12 30 37 -7

16. West Ham 30 26 8 6 12 30 47 -17

17. Wolverhampton 22 27 6 4 17 37 56 -19

18. Ipswich Town 17 26 3 8 15 24 54 -30

19. Leicester 17 26 4 5 17 25 59 -34

20. Southampton 9 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46

