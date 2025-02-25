Resultados y clasificación de la 27ª fecha de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Martes:
Wolverhampton 1 Gomes (18)
Fulham 2 Sessegnon (1), Muniz (47)
Brighton 2 Pedro (12 de penal), Welbeck (75)
AFC Bournemouth 1 Kluivert (61)
Crystal Palace 4 Sarr (29, 71), Mateta (59), Nketiah (90+1)
Aston Villa 1 Rogers (52)
Chelsea 4 Nkunku (23), Neto (36), Colwill (44), Cucurella (78)
Southampton 0
- Miércoles:
(19h30 GMT) Tottenham
Manchester City
Brentford
Everton
Nottingham
Arsenal
Manchester United
Ipswich Town
(20h15 GMT) Liverpool
Newcastle
- Jueves:
(20h00 GMT) West Ham
Leicester
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 64 27 19 7 1 64 26 38
2. Arsenal 53 26 15 8 3 51 23 28
3. Nottingham 47 26 14 5 7 44 33 11
4. Chelsea 46 27 13 7 7 52 36 16
5. Manchester City 44 26 13 5 8 52 37 15
6. Newcastle 44 26 13 5 8 46 36 10
7. AFC Bournemouth 43 27 12 7 8 45 32 13
8. Brighton 43 27 11 10 6 44 39 5
9. Fulham 42 27 11 9 7 40 36 4
10. Aston Villa 42 28 11 9 8 40 45 -5
11. Brentford 37 26 11 4 11 47 42 5
12. Crystal Palace 36 27 9 9 9 35 33 2
13. Tottenham 33 26 10 3 13 53 38 15
14. Everton 31 26 7 10 9 29 33 -4
15. Manchester United 30 26 8 6 12 30 37 -7
16. West Ham 30 26 8 6 12 30 47 -17
17. Wolverhampton 22 27 6 4 17 37 56 -19
18. Ipswich Town 17 26 3 8 15 24 54 -30
19. Leicester 17 26 4 5 17 25 59 -34
20. Southampton 9 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46
