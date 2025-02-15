Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 25ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Viernes:
Brighton 3 Mitoma (27), Minteh (38, 63)
Chelsea 0
- Sábado:
Leicester 0
Arsenal 2 Merino (81, 87)
West Ham 0
Brentford 1 Schade (4)
Southampton 1 Sulemana (72)
AFC Bournemouth 3 Ouattara (14), Christie (16), Tavernier (83)
Manchester City 4 Marmoush (19, 24, 33), McAtee (84)
Newcastle 0
Fulham 2 Smith-Rowe (15), Bassey (62)
Nottingham 1 Woods (37)
Aston Villa 1 Watkins (69)
Ipswich Town 1 Delap (56)
Crystal Palace
Everton
(17h30 GMT) Crystal Palace
Everton
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Liverpool
Wolverhampton
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 57 24 17 6 1 58 23 35
2. Arsenal 53 25 15 8 2 51 22 29
3. Nottingham Forest 47 25 14 5 6 41 29 12
4. Manchester City 44 25 13 5 7 52 35 17
5. AFC Bournemouth 43 25 12 7 6 44 29 15
6. Chelsea 43 25 12 7 6 47 34 13
7. Newcastle 41 25 12 5 8 42 33 9
8. Fulham 39 25 10 9 6 38 33 5
9. Aston Villa 38 25 10 8 7 35 38 -3
10. Brighton 37 25 9 10 6 38 38 0
11. Brentford 34 25 10 4 11 43 42 1
12. Crystal Palace 30 24 7 9 8 28 30 -2
13. Manchester United 29 24 8 5 11 28 34 -6
14. Tottenham 27 24 8 3 13 48 37 11
15. Everton 27 24 6 9 9 25 30 -5
16. West Ham 27 25 7 6 12 29 47 -18
17. Wolverhampton 19 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18
18. Ipswich Town 17 25 3 8 14 23 50 -27
19. Leicester 17 25 4 5 16 25 55 -30
20. Southampton 9 25 2 3 20 19 57 -38
./bds/dam