Un vistazo a la primera fecha del Torneo Apertura-2025 argentino
Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la primera fecha del Torneo Apertura-2025 del fútbol argentino:
-Jueves:
Tigre 3 Russo (2 y 8), Ortega (47)
Vélez 0
Godoy Cruz 0
Rosario Central 3 Copetti (18), Poggi (25, en contra), Campaz (48)
Lanús 0
Riestra 2 Herrera (76), Obredor (86)
Defensa y Justicia 0
Banfield 1 Nasif (58)
Newell's 0
Ind. Rivadavia 1 Peinipil (43)
-Viernes:
Barracas Central 1 Bruera (21)
Racing 3 Vietto (40), Martínez (74), Balboa (90+1)
Independiente 2 Ávalos (15 -penal- y 47)
Sarmiento 1 Magnin (77 -penal-)
Belgrano 1 Zabala (34, en contra)
Huracán 1 Mazzantti (38)
San Martín San Juan 0
Atlético Tucumán 1 Coronel (10)
-Sábado:
San Lorenzo 1 Vombergar (81)
Talleres 0
Instituto 3 Suárez (34 -penal-), Luna (75), Acevedo (90+4)
Gimnasia La Plata 0
Estudiantes 3 Palacios (8), Tiago Burgos (11), Ascacibar (21)
Unión 1 Verde (80)
Platense 1 Vázquez (12)
River 1 Rojas (87)
-Domingo:
Boca
Argentinos
Central Córdoba
Aldosivi
Las posiciones:
Grupo A
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Tigre 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
2. Estudiantes 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
. Racing 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
4. Banfield 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
. Ind. Rivadavia 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
6. Belgrano 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
. Huracán 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
8. Aldosivi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Argentinos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Central Córdoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12. Defensa y Justicia 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
. Newell's 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
14. Barracas 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
. Unión 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
Grupo B
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Instituto 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
. Rosario Central 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
3. Riestra 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
4. Independiente 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
5. Atlético Tucumán 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
. San Lorenzo 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
7. Platense 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
. River Plate 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
9. Sarmiento 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
10. San Martín SJ 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
. Talleres 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
12. Lanús 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
13. Gimnasia LP 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
. Godoy Cruz 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
. Vélez Sarsfield 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
Str/ma