Un vistazo a la primera fecha del Torneo Apertura-2025 argentino


Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la primera fecha del Torneo Apertura-2025 del fútbol argentino:

-Jueves:

Tigre 3 Russo (2 y 8), Ortega (47)

Vélez 0

Godoy Cruz 0

Rosario Central 3 Copetti (18), Poggi (25, en contra), Campaz (48)

Lanús 0

Riestra 2 Herrera (76), Obredor (86)

Defensa y Justicia 0

Banfield 1 Nasif (58)

Newell's 0

Ind. Rivadavia 1 Peinipil (43)

-Viernes:

Barracas Central 1 Bruera (21)

Racing 3 Vietto (40), Martínez (74), Balboa (90+1)

Independiente 2 Ávalos (15 -penal- y 47)

Sarmiento 1 Magnin (77 -penal-)

Belgrano 1 Zabala (34, en contra)

Huracán 1 Mazzantti (38)

San Martín San Juan 0

Atlético Tucumán 1 Coronel (10)

-Sábado:

San Lorenzo 1 Vombergar (81)

Talleres 0

Instituto 3 Suárez (34 -penal-), Luna (75), Acevedo (90+4)

Gimnasia La Plata 0

Estudiantes 3 Palacios (8), Tiago Burgos (11), Ascacibar (21)

Unión 1 Verde (80)

Platense 1 Vázquez (12)

River 1 Rojas (87)

-Domingo:

Boca

Argentinos

Central Córdoba

Aldosivi

Las posiciones:

Grupo A

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Tigre 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

2. Estudiantes 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

. Racing 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

4. Banfield 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

. Ind. Rivadavia 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

6. Belgrano 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

. Huracán 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

8. Aldosivi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Argentinos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Central Córdoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

12. Defensa y Justicia 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

. Newell's 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

14. Barracas 0 1 0 0 1 1 3

. Unión 0 1 0 0 1 1 3

Grupo B

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Instituto 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

. Rosario Central 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

3. Riestra 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

4. Independiente 3 1 1 0 0 2 1

5. Atlético Tucumán 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

. San Lorenzo 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

7. Platense 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

. River Plate 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

9. Sarmiento 0 1 0 0 1 1 2

10. San Martín SJ 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

. Talleres 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

12. Lanús 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

13. Gimnasia LP 0 1 0 0 1 0 3

. Godoy Cruz 0 1 0 0 1 0 3

. Vélez Sarsfield 0 1 0 0 1 0 3

Str/ma

