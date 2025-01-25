Resultados y clasificación de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Southampton 1 Bednarek (10)
Newcastle 3 Isak (26 de penal, 30), Tonali (51)
Liverpool 4 Szoboszlai (11), Salah (35), Gakpo (44, 65)
Ipswich Town 1 Greaves (90)
Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 1 Calafiori (74)
Brighton 0
Everton 1 Ndiaye (42 de penal)
Bournemouth 5 Kluivert (9), Ouattara (55, 61, 87), Semenyo (90+1)
Nottingham 0
Manchester City 3 Gvardiol (42), Haaland (68), Foden (87)
Chelsea 1 Madueke (3)
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Tottenham
Leicester
Crystal Palace
Brentford
(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa
West Ham
(19h00 GMT) Fulham
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 53 22 16 5 1 54 21 33
2. Arsenal 47 23 13 8 2 44 21 23
3. Nottingham 44 23 13 5 5 33 27 6
4. Manchester City 41 23 12 5 6 47 30 17
5. Newcastle 41 23 12 5 6 41 27 14
6. Chelsea 40 23 11 7 5 45 30 15
7. Bournemouth 40 23 11 7 5 41 26 15
8. Aston Villa 36 22 10 6 6 33 34 -1
9. Brighton 34 23 8 10 5 35 31 4
10. Fulham 33 22 8 9 5 34 30 4
11. Brentford 28 22 8 4 10 40 39 1
12. Crystal Palace 27 22 6 9 7 25 28 -3
13. Manchester United 26 22 7 5 10 27 32 -5
14. West Ham 26 22 7 5 10 27 43 -16
15. Tottenham 24 22 7 3 12 45 35 10
16. Everton 23 22 5 8 9 19 28 -9
17. Wolverhampton 16 23 4 4 15 32 52 -20
18. Ipswich Town 16 23 3 7 13 21 47 -26
19. Leicester 14 22 3 5 14 23 48 -25
20. Southampton 6 23 1 3 19 16 53 -37
./bds/dr