Resultados y clasificación de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 21ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Martes:

West Ham 3 Soler (31), Soucek (33), Paquetá (67)

Fulham 2 Iwobi (51, 78)

Brentford 2 Wissa (82), Nørgaard (90+2)

Manchester City 2 Foden (66, 78)

Chelsea 2 Palmer (13), James (90+5)

AFC Bournemouth 2 Kluivert (50 de penal), Semenyo (68)

Nottingham 1 Woods (8)

Liverpool 1 Jota (66)

- Miércoles:

Leicester 0

Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (52), Guéhi (78)

Everton 0

Aston Villa 1 Watkins (51)

Newcastle 3 Isak (34, 57), Gordon (74)

Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 2 Solanke (40 en contra), Trossard (44)

Tottenham 1 Son Heung-min (25)

- Jueves:

(19h30 GMT) Ipswich Town

Brighton

(20h00 GMT) Manchester United

Southampton

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 47 20 14 5 1 48 20 28

2. Arsenal 43 21 12 7 2 41 19 22

3. Nottingham 41 21 12 5 4 30 20 10

4. Newcastle 38 21 11 5 5 37 22 15

5. Chelsea 37 21 10 7 4 41 26 15

6. Manchester City 35 21 10 5 6 38 29 9

7. Aston Villa 35 21 10 5 6 31 32 -1

8. Bournemouth 34 21 9 7 5 32 25 7

9. Fulham 30 21 7 9 5 32 30 2

10. Brentford 28 21 8 4 9 40 37 3

11. Brighton 28 20 6 10 4 30 29 1

12. West Ham 26 21 7 5 9 27 41 -14

13. Tottenham 24 21 7 3 11 43 32 11

14. Crystal Palace 24 21 5 9 7 23 28 -5

15. Manchester United 23 20 6 5 9 23 28 -5

16. Everton 17 20 3 8 9 15 26 -11

17. Ipswich Town 16 20 3 7 10 20 35 -15

18. Wolverhampton 16 21 4 4 13 31 48 -17

19. Leicester 14 21 3 5 13 23 46 -23

20. Southampton 6 20 1 3 16 12 44 -32

