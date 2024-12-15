HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 16ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 16ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Newcastle 4 Murphy (30, 60), Guimaraes (47), Isak (50)

Leicester 0

Liverpool 2 Gakpo (47), Jota (86)

Fulham 2 Pereira (11), Muniz (76)

Arsenal 0

Everton 0

Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (72)

Ipswich Town 2 Doherty (15 en contra), Taylor (90+4)

Nottingham 2 Milenkovic (87), Elanga (90+3)

Aston Villa 1 Duran (63)

- Domingo:

Brighton 1 Guéhi (87 en contra)

Crystal Palace 3 Chalobah (27), Sarr (33, 82)

Manchester City 1 Gvardiol (36)

Manchester United 2 Fernandes (88 de penal), Traoré (90)

Chelsea 2 Cucurella (43), Jackson (80)

Brentford 1 Mbeumo (90)

Southampton 0

Tottenham 5 Maddison (1, 45+4), Son Heung-min (12), Kulusevski (14), Sarr (25)

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Bournemouth

West Ham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 36 15 11 3 1 31 13 18

2. Chelsea 34 16 10 4 2 37 19 18

3. Arsenal 30 16 8 6 2 29 15 14

4. Nottingham 28 16 8 4 4 21 19 2

5. Manchester City 27 16 8 3 5 28 23 5

6. Aston Villa 25 16 7 4 5 24 25 -1

7. Bournemouth 24 15 7 3 5 23 20 3

8. Fulham 24 16 6 6 4 24 22 2

9. Brighton 24 16 6 6 4 26 25 1

10. Tottenham 23 16 7 2 7 36 19 17

11. Brentford 23 16 7 2 7 32 30 2

12. Newcastle 23 16 6 5 5 23 21 2

13. Manchester United 22 16 6 4 6 21 19 2

14. West Ham 18 15 5 3 7 20 28 -8

15. Crystal Palace 16 16 3 7 6 17 21 -4

16. Everton 15 15 3 6 6 14 21 -7

17. Leicester 14 16 3 5 8 21 34 -13

18. Ipswich Town 12 16 2 6 8 16 28 -12

19. Wolverhampton 9 16 2 3 11 24 40 -16

20. Southampton 5 16 1 2 13 11 36 -25

