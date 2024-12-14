Resultados y clasificación de la 16ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 16ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Newcastle 4 Murphy (30, 60), Guimaraes (47), Isak (50)
Leicester 0
Liverpool 2 Gakpo (47), Jota (86)
Fulham 2 Pereira (11), Rodrigo Muniz (76)
Arsenal 0
Everton 0
Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (72)
Ipswich Town 2 Doherty (15 en contra), Taylor (90+4)
Nottingham 2 Milenkovic (87), Elanga (90+3)
Aston Villa 1 Duran (63)
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Brighton
Crystal Palace
(16h30 GMT) Manchester City
Manchester United
(19h00 GMT) Chelsea
Brentford
Southampton
Tottenham
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
West Ham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 36 15 11 3 1 31 13 18
2. Chelsea 31 15 9 4 2 35 18 17
3. Arsenal 30 16 8 6 2 29 15 14
4. Nottingham 28 16 8 4 4 21 19 2
5. Manchester City 27 15 8 3 4 27 21 6
6. Aston Villa 25 16 7 4 5 24 25 -1
7. Brighton 24 15 6 6 3 25 22 3
8. AFC Bournemouth 24 15 7 3 5 23 20 3
9. Fulham 24 16 6 6 4 24 22 2
10. Brentford 23 15 7 2 6 31 28 3
11. Newcastle 23 16 6 5 5 23 21 2
12. Tottenham 20 15 6 2 7 31 19 12
13. Manchester United 19 15 5 4 6 19 18 1
14. West Ham 18 15 5 3 7 20 28 -8
15. Everton 15 15 3 6 6 14 21 -7
16. Leicester 14 16 3 5 8 21 34 -13
17. Crystal Palace 13 15 2 7 6 14 20 -6
18. Ipswich Town 12 16 2 6 8 16 28 -12
19. Wolverhampton 9 16 2 3 11 24 40 -16
20. Southampton 5 15 1 2 12 11 31 -20
