Programa de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificación
Programa de los partidos de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones (en horas GMT) y clasificación:
- Martes:
(17h45) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Celtic de Glasgow (SCO)
Girona (ESP) - Liverpool (ENG)
(20h00) RB Leipzig (GER) - Aston Villa (ENG)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Bayern Múnich (GER)
Atalanta (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)
FC Brujas (BEL) - Sporting de Lisboa (POR)
Salzburgo (AUT) - París SG (FRA)
Brest (FRA) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - Inter (ITA)
- Miércoles
(17h45) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Lille (FRA) - Sturm Graz (AUT)
(20h00) Feyenoord (NED) - Sparta Praga (CZE)
Stuttgart (GER) - Young Boys (SUI)
Milan (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA) - Manchester City (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG) - Mónaco (FRA)
Benfica (POR) - Bolonia (ITA)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Liverpool 15 5 5 0 0 12 1
2. Inter 13 5 4 1 0 7 0
3. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 18 5
4. Borussia Dortmund 12 5 4 0 1 16 6
5. Atalanta 11 5 3 2 0 11 1
6. Bayer Leverkusen 10 5 3 1 1 11 5
7. Arsenal 10 5 3 1 1 8 2
8. Mónaco 10 5 3 1 1 12 7
...
9. Aston Villa 10 5 3 1 1 6 1
10. Sporting de Lisboa 10 5 3 1 1 10 7
11. Brest 10 5 3 1 1 9 6
12. Lille 10 5 3 1 1 7 5
13. Bayern Múnich 9 5 3 0 2 12 7
14. Benfica 9 5 3 0 2 10 7
15. Atlético de Madrid 9 5 3 0 2 11 9
16. Milan 9 5 3 0 2 10 8
17. Manchester City 8 5 2 2 1 13 7
18. PSV Eindhoven 8 5 2 2 1 10 7
19. Juventus 8 5 2 2 1 7 5
20. Celtic de Glasgow 8 5 2 2 1 10 10
21. Feyenoord 7 5 2 1 2 10 13
22. FC Brujas 7 5 2 1 2 4 7
23. Dinamo Zagreb 7 5 2 1 2 10 15
24. Real Madrid 6 5 2 0 3 9 9
...
25. París SG 4 5 1 1 3 3 6
26. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 5 1 1 3 4 8
27. Stuttgart 4 5 1 1 3 4 11
28. Sparta Praga 4 5 1 1 3 5 14
29. Sturm Graz 3 5 1 0 4 2 6
30. Girona 3 5 1 0 4 4 9
31. Estrella Roja 3 5 1 0 4 9 17
32. Salzburgo 3 5 1 0 4 3 15
33. Bolonia 1 5 0 1 4 1 7
34. RB Leipzig 0 5 0 0 5 4 10
35. Slovan Bratislava 0 5 0 0 5 4 18
36. Young Boys 0 5 0 0 5 2 17
