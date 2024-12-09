HOY
Programa de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificación


Programa de los partidos de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones (en horas GMT) y clasificación:

- Martes:

(17h45) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Celtic de Glasgow (SCO)

Girona (ESP) - Liverpool (ENG)

(20h00) RB Leipzig (GER) - Aston Villa (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Bayern Múnich (GER)

Atalanta (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)

FC Brujas (BEL) - Sporting de Lisboa (POR)

Salzburgo (AUT) - París SG (FRA)

Brest (FRA) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - Inter (ITA)

- Miércoles

(17h45) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Lille (FRA) - Sturm Graz (AUT)

(20h00) Feyenoord (NED) - Sparta Praga (CZE)

Stuttgart (GER) - Young Boys (SUI)

Milan (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) - Manchester City (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG) - Mónaco (FRA)

Benfica (POR) - Bolonia (ITA)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Liverpool 15 5 5 0 0 12 1

2. Inter 13 5 4 1 0 7 0

3. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 18 5

4. Borussia Dortmund 12 5 4 0 1 16 6

5. Atalanta 11 5 3 2 0 11 1

6. Bayer Leverkusen 10 5 3 1 1 11 5

7. Arsenal 10 5 3 1 1 8 2

8. Mónaco 10 5 3 1 1 12 7

...

9. Aston Villa 10 5 3 1 1 6 1

10. Sporting de Lisboa 10 5 3 1 1 10 7

11. Brest 10 5 3 1 1 9 6

12. Lille 10 5 3 1 1 7 5

13. Bayern Múnich 9 5 3 0 2 12 7

14. Benfica 9 5 3 0 2 10 7

15. Atlético de Madrid 9 5 3 0 2 11 9

16. Milan 9 5 3 0 2 10 8

17. Manchester City 8 5 2 2 1 13 7

18. PSV Eindhoven 8 5 2 2 1 10 7

19. Juventus 8 5 2 2 1 7 5

20. Celtic de Glasgow 8 5 2 2 1 10 10

21. Feyenoord 7 5 2 1 2 10 13

22. FC Brujas 7 5 2 1 2 4 7

23. Dinamo Zagreb 7 5 2 1 2 10 15

24. Real Madrid 6 5 2 0 3 9 9

...

25. París SG 4 5 1 1 3 3 6

26. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 5 1 1 3 4 8

27. Stuttgart 4 5 1 1 3 4 11

28. Sparta Praga 4 5 1 1 3 5 14

29. Sturm Graz 3 5 1 0 4 2 6

30. Girona 3 5 1 0 4 4 9

31. Estrella Roja 3 5 1 0 4 9 17

32. Salzburgo 3 5 1 0 4 3 15

33. Bolonia 1 5 0 1 4 1 7

34. RB Leipzig 0 5 0 0 5 4 10

35. Slovan Bratislava 0 5 0 0 5 4 18

36. Young Boys 0 5 0 0 5 2 17

