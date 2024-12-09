Las nominaciones más destacadas a los Globos de Oro

Estos son los nominados en las categorías más destacadas de la 82ª edición de los Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el 5 de enero.

El musical surrealista "Emilia Pérez" encabeza la lista con 10 nominaciones, seguida de "The Brutalist", con siete, y "Cónclave", con seis.

- Película -

Mejor película - Drama

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Cónclave"

"Dune: Parte Dos"

"Nickel Boys"

"5 de septiembre"

Mejor película - Musical o comedia

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Un dolor real"

"La sustancia"

"Wicked"

Mejor actor - Drama

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Cónclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Mejor actriz - Drama

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton, "La habitación de al lado"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Mejor actor - Musical o comedia

Jesse Eisenberg, "Un dolor real"

Hugh Grant, "Hereje"

Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"

Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"

Glen Powell, "Hit Man"

Sebastian Stan, "Un hombre diferente"

Mejor actriz - Musical o comedia

Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "La sustancia"

Zendaya, "Challengers"

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "Un dolor real"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Denzel Washington, "Gladiador II"

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Margaret Qualley, "La sustancia"

Isabella Rossellini, "Cónclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Pérez"

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Edward Berger, "Cónclave"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "La sustancia"

Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

"All We Imagine as Light"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Pigen med nålen" ("The Girl with the Needle")

"Ainda Estou Aqui" ("I'm Still Here")

"Daney anjir maabed" ("The Seed of the Sacred Fig")

"Vermiglio"

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

"Alien: Romulus"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Gladiador II"

"Intensa Mente 2"

"Twisters"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Mejor película de animación

"Flow"

"Intensa Mente 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Moana 2"

"Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas"

"The Wild Robot"

- Televisión -

Mejor serie dramática

"The Day of the Jackal"

"La diplomática"

"Sr. y Sra. Smith"

"Shogun"

"Caballos lentos"

"El juego del calamar"

Mejor actor dramático

Donald Glover, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Gary Oldman, "Caballos lentos"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

Mejor actriz dramática

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Emma D'Arcy, "La casa del dragón"

Maya Erskine, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"

Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"

Keri Russell, "La diplomática"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Mejor serie musical o comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"The Gentlemen"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Mejor actor en musical o comedia

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

"Bebé reno"

"Disclaimer"

"Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"

"El pingüino"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor en miniserie o película de televisión

Colin Farrell, "El pingüino"

Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"

Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"

Cooper Koch, "Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez"

Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película de televisión

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Cristin Milioti, "El pingüino"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs The Swans"

Kate Winslet, "El régimen"

Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión

Jamie Foxx, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was"

Nikki Glaser, "Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die"

Seth Meyers, "Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking"

Adam Sandler, "Adam Sandler: Love You"

Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy Youssef: More Feelings"

- Películas con más nominaciones -

"Emilia Pérez" - 10

"The Brutalist" - 7

"Cónclave" - 6

"Anora" - 5

"La sustancia" - 5

