Resultados y clasificación de la 15ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 15ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Crystal Palace 2 Mejia (4), Lacroix (56)
Manchester City 2 Haaland (30), Lewis (68)
Brentford 4 Mbeumo (8), Wissa (28), Collins (56), Schade (90)
Newcastle 2 Isak (11), Barnes (32)
Aston Villa 1 Duran (24)
Southampton 0
(17h30 GMT) Manchester United
Nottingham
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Leicester
Brighton
Ipswich Town
AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
Arsenal
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Chelsea
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) West Ham
Wolverhampton
. Aplazado
Everton
Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 35 14 11 2 1 29 11 18
2. Chelsea 28 14 8 4 2 31 15 16
3. Arsenal 28 14 8 4 2 28 14 14
4. Manchester City 27 15 8 3 4 27 21 6
5. Aston Villa 25 15 7 4 4 23 23 0
6. Brighton 23 14 6 5 3 23 20 3
7. Fulham 22 14 6 4 4 21 19 2
8. Nottingham 22 14 6 4 4 16 16 0
9. AFC Bournemouth 21 14 6 3 5 21 19 2
10. Tottenham 20 14 6 2 6 28 15 13
11. Brentford 20 14 6 2 6 27 26 1
12. Newcastle 20 14 5 5 4 17 17 0
13. Manchester United 19 14 5 4 5 17 15 2
14. West Ham 15 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9
15. Everton 14 14 3 5 6 14 21 -7
16. Crystal Palace 13 15 2 7 6 14 20 -6
17. Leicester 13 14 3 4 7 19 28 -9
18. Ipswich Town 9 14 1 6 7 13 25 -12
19. Wolverhampton 9 14 2 3 9 22 36 -14
20. Southampton 5 15 1 2 12 11 31 -20
