Resultados y clasificación de la 10ª jornada de la Premier League


-- Resultados de los partidos de la 10ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Newcastle 1 Isak (12)

Arsenal 0

Nottingham 3 Woods (27), Hudson-Odoi (65), Aina (78)

West Ham 0

AFC Bournemouth 2 Semenyo (9), Barbosa (64)

Manchester City 1 Gvardiol (82)

Ipswich Town 1 Davis (55)

Leicester 1 J. Ayew (90+4)

Liverpool 2 Gakpo (70), Salah (72)

Brighton 1 Kadioglu (14)

Southampton 1 Armstrong (85)

Everton 0

Wolverhampton 2 Jørgen Strand Larsen (67), João Gomes (72)

Crystal Palace 2 Chalobah (60), Guéhi (77)

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Tottenham

Aston Villa

(16h30 GMT) Manchester United

Chelsea

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Fulham

Brentford

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 25 10 8 1 1 19 6 13

2. Manchester City 23 10 7 2 1 21 11 10

3. Nottingham 19 10 5 4 1 14 7 7

4. Arsenal 18 10 5 3 2 17 11 6

5. Aston Villa 18 9 5 3 1 16 11 5

6. Chelsea 17 9 5 2 2 19 11 8

7. Brighton 16 10 4 4 2 17 14 3

8. AFC Bournemouth 15 10 4 3 3 13 12 1

9. Newcastle 15 10 4 3 3 10 10 0

10. Tottenham 13 9 4 1 4 18 10 8

11. Brentford 13 9 4 1 4 18 18 0

12. Fulham 12 9 3 3 3 12 12 0

13. Manchester United 11 9 3 2 4 8 11 -3

14. West Ham 11 10 3 2 5 13 19 -6

15. Leicester 10 10 2 4 4 14 18 -4

16. Everton 9 10 2 3 5 10 17 -7

17. Crystal Palace 7 10 1 4 5 8 13 -5

18. Ipswich Town 5 10 0 5 5 10 21 -11

19. Southampton 4 10 1 1 8 7 19 -12

20. Wolverhampton 3 10 0 3 7 14 27 -13

